Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,883. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.