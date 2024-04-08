Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $295.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $295.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

