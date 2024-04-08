Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

