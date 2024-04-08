Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WFC. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

