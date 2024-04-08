Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 4,433,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,422,627. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

