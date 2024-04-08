Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 5.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 370,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,473. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

