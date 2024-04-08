White Wing Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 20,142 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.51. The stock had a trading volume of 831,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

