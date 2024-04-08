White Wing Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 56,010 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

