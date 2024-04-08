White Wing Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

