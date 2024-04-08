White Wing Wealth Management Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

