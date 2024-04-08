White Wing Wealth Management Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 334,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

