White Wing Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 38,675 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 2,924,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,945. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

