White Wing Wealth Management Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Tesla makes up 1.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.98. 104,278,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,218,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

