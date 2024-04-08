William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,349. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

