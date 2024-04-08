Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.72. 120,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,880. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

