Wolff Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. 565,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

