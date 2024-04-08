Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DVY stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.92. 185,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,187. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.