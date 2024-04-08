Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,142,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,797,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

