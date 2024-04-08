Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $27.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 8.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,102. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

