Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 880,617 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

