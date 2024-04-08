Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.16. The company had a trading volume of 753,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,286. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

