Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.55. 1,042,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

