Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. 1,068,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,814. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

