Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,502,000 after buying an additional 157,668 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 109,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

