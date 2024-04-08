Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $7.38 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $218.73 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $7.38 or 0.00010241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,770,606 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 178,480,178.23391914 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.11380174 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $203,339,120.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

