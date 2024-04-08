WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.40

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.31 million and approximately $0.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000596 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213555 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

