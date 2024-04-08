WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.23 million and $0.82 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005111 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213555 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.