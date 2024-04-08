Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $247.48 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $993.90 million and $247.48 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $589.06 or 0.00821137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,687,254 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

