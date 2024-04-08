XRP Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,715,632 coins and its circulating supply is 55,051,549,471 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
