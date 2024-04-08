Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 668,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 189,379 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.38.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $524.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

