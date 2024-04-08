Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 317,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

