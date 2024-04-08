YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 385,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,793,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

