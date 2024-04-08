Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

