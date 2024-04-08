Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.