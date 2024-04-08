Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.13% of Zscaler worth $42,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.95. 545,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

