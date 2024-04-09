1,124 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $453.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,304. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.10 and its 200 day moving average is $466.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.