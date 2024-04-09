14,382 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

