15,329 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 404,590 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

