17,810 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.14. The company had a trading volume of 736,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,807. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.17 and its 200 day moving average is $492.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

