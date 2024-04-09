22,815 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Acquired by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 85.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 486,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,753. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.