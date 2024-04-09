28,214 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,901,040,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $718.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.