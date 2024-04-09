3,200 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,713 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. 324,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

