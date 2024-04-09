370 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 849,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

