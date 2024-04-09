4,836 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TOL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.96. 588,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,739. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

