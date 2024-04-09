5,904 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

