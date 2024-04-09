62,582 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 1,588,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.