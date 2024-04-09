70,898 Shares in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Purchased by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas comprises about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 4,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

