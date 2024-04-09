7,450 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNOV. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

