8,114 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.