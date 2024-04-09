849 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,320. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.34 and a 200-day moving average of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

